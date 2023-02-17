Business of Sport: Silver Lake's dark footballing secret

(Image: Getty)

Chances are you’ve never heard of Rui Pinto. Nor is it likely that anybody who does know him would recognise him now.Pinto has had 13 sittings for facial reconstruction surgery. He’s in a witness protection programme, living (if it can be called that) under an assumed identity in a run-down area on the outskirts of a nondescript Portuguese city.It’s not the mafia who are after him (although, it could be argued, the people he fears act like them). Nor is it a rogue dictator of an equally rouge country (although hold that though...