Business of Sport: Six big things for Patsy Reddy to fix

Dame Patsy Reddy speaks to members of the Black Ferns and All Blacks. (Image: Getty)

The timing of Dame Patsy Reddy’s elevation to the chair of New Zealand Rugby (NZR) caught out even the keenest of rugby watchers. It was a curious but welcome piece of good news for our national body, seemingly added to by the appointments of Farah Palmer and Bailey Mackey, both Māori, to deputy chair roles. This means we have the most diversified leadership in more than a century of NZR history. But something smells about the unexpected announcement. The decision on next chair was supposed to happen at New Zealand Rugby&rs...