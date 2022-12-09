Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sport

Business of Sport: Six big things for Patsy Reddy to fix

Business of Sport: Six big things for Patsy Reddy to fix
Dame Patsy Reddy speaks to members of the Black Ferns and All Blacks. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 09 Dec 2022
The timing of Dame Patsy Reddy’s elevation to the chair of New Zealand Rugby (NZR) caught out even the keenest of rugby watchers. It was a curious but welcome piece of good news for our national body, seemingly added to by the appointments of Farah Palmer and Bailey Mackey, both Māori, to deputy chair roles. This means we have the most diversified leadership in more than a century of NZR history. But something smells about the unexpected announcement. The decision on next chair was supposed to happen at New Zealand Rugby&rs...
Public sector

Public service needs to break down siloes

Hughes wants chief executives to work as a team but will that blur accountability?

Jem Traylen 1:40pm
Infrastructure

Mayor wants just opened sound stage sold by January

Council approved a sale in May. 

Dan Brunskill 1:15pm
Retail

Vivace avoids liquidation – for now

If it's not settled, the matter will be heard again in March.

Riley Kennedy 12:45pm

More Sport

Sport

Former governor-general Patsy Reddy to chair NZ Rugby

Reddy will be NZ Rugby's first female chair. 

Rebecca Howard 07 Dec 2022
Sport

Business of Sport: only half the job of fixing Super Rugby has been done

The two national unions will formally announce today that they are keeping intact a 12-team South Pacific-based competition until 2030. 

Trevor McKewen 02 Dec 2022
Opinion

Greg Hurrell: An expat life: Qatar, extreme heat and limited alcohol

Having spent 25 years flying in and out of the Gulf states, Greg Hurrell knows what would-be rowdy western Fifa World Cup fans will face in Qatar.

Greg Hurrell 26 Nov 2022
Sport

Business of Sport: Rugby’s Nations Cup – will the turkeys vote for Christmas?

In London, the world’s top national unions, including New Zealand Rugby, have just met for a gabfest about something that should be a no-brainer for the international game. &#39;The Nations Cup&#39; is an idea that has been around for a couple of years.   Basically, the concept i...

Trevor McKewen 25 Nov 2022