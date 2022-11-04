See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Sport

Business of Sport: six burning questions for NZ Rugby

Trevor McKewen

Trevor McKewen
Fri, 04 Nov 2022

Business of Sport: six burning questions for NZ Rugby
All Black Brodie Retallick was marched off the field in the recent victory over Japan. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 04 Nov 2022
RELATED
1/ Did the NZ Rugby board kowtow to the opinion of one (decent) man and make Joe Schmidt a reluctant kingmaker?If the story is true (and NZR hasn’t disputed it), the NZ Herald’s revelation that the board went wobbly on usurping Ian Foster for Scott Robertson, after Joe Schmidt said he couldn’t work with the latter, is deeply troubling.It needs to be understood from the outset that Schmidt’s stand was entirely driven by loyalty to Foster and not any animus towards Robertson. Schmidt, hurriedly promoted as an All Blacks se...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Law & Regulation
Takeover of would-be seabed miner almost complete
Ian Llewellyn | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

The deal involves the issue of about 180 million Manuka shares to the owners of the privately-held TTR, about 37.5% of Manuka’s fully diluted shares. The deal values TTR at around $50m.

Markets
Airbus sees NZ as ‘test ground’ for zero-emission aviation
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

Airbus executive Anand Stanley says the country’s reliance on short-haul domestic flights and plentiful supplies of renewable energy make NZ attractive.

Media
Dominion-Post editor returns to Washington Post
Staff reporters | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

The new role will be as The Post’s Asia-Pacific editor based in New Zealand.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.