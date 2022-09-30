See full details
Sport

Business of Sport: Sonny Bill's image set rights precedent

Fri, 30 Sep 2022

Business of Sport: Sonny Bill’s image set rights precedent
Sonny Bill Williams ran into controversy when he taped over BNZ logos around the neck of his shirt in a 2017 match. (Image: Getty)
Remember when Sonny Bill Williams refused to wear the BNZ logo on his Blues Super Rugby strip because of his religious objections to promoting banks?That was way back in 2017 and Williams won his battle with NZ Rugby conceding and granting him permission to cover the logo.But the battle of player image rights has leapt back into international headlines this week after the French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed it's reviewing its policy after superstar striker Kylian Mbappé refused to take part in sponsorship activity.Mbappé...

Law & Regulation
Fraud victim's alleged 'smear campaign' grounds for permanent name suppression court told
Greg Hurrell | Fri, 30 Sep 2022

Rehabilitation was important but whether it required secrecy was argued in the court of appeal, as four businesses associated with a convicted fraudster fought to keep their names permanently suppressed.

Transport
Govt looking for City Rail Link chair to replace Brian Roche
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 30 Sep 2022

A replacement for the City Rail Link board chair is expected to be announced within months.

World news
Markets are reeling from higher rates, the world economy is next
The Economist | Fri, 30 Sep 2022

If the Fed tightens until something breaks, the first cracking sounds could be in Europe.

