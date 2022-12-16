Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sport

Business of Sport: the five big global sports trends of 2022 and how they impacted NZ

Business of Sport: the five big global sports trends of 2022 and how they impacted NZ
Streaming titan Netflix was linked to a buy-out of the World Surf League. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 16 Dec 2022
It’s rushing up on us and we’re all probably feeling occasionally nostalgic as the end of 2022 fast approaches. No better time then to reflect on five big trends that emerged around the business of sport globally in the first (mostly) post-pandemic year. In no particular order ...Cryptocurrency and NFTs flop in the sports world Tom Brady is rushing to get to his lawyers before Christmas. Outside is a queue of other American sports stars and organisations, including NBA giants Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors, all t...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 12:35pm
Climate change

Shareholders hammer ANZ over fossil fuel funding

The bank’s chair fended off questions about its financing of exploration projects.

Ben Moore 12:05pm
Climate change

Carbon prices plunge on govt decision

Fear of a sharp jump in carbon prices feeding into inflation may explain the government's unexpected decision to override CCC recommendations.

Staff reporters 11:15am

More Sport

Sport Free

TVNZ becomes new home for Spark Sport

"No new venture is without risk," Spark's CEO told the market over the deal.

Staff reporters 9:30am
Opinion

Linda Clark: Black Ferns, All Blacks: I know which party I'd rather be at

The public and the media have become accustomed to the dour face of men's rugby.

Linda Clark 5:00am
Sport Analysis

Altrad hands NZR a Christmas headache

NZR is seeking an “immediate” meeting with Altrad representatives.

Trevor McKewen 15 Dec 2022
Law & Regulation

Greyhound industry could face closure

The greyhound industry could be shut down or strictly monitored.

Staff reporters 14 Dec 2022