See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Sport

Business of Sport: Warriors coaching race becoming troubling

Trevor McKewen
Fri, 01 Jul 2022

Business of Sport: Warriors coaching race becoming troubling
Kiwi Joey Manu racked up the running metres in the test against Tonga (Image: Getty).
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 01 Jul 2022
RELATED
Sunday will justifiably be a “feel-good” moment for the Warriors players and staff returning to Mt Smart Stadium for a match day for the first time since August 2019.But I fear for what might happen if the Warriors stumble against fellow NRL cellar dwellers Wests Tigers. In a year that is now a write-off, this is the team’s “grand final”.The powerful performance by the Kiwis against Tonga, without a single Warrior within the 17-man squad, only amplified the unfortunate state the Warriors have found themselves in. I...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets market close
NZ stock market finishes first half of 2022 down 18%
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 01 Jul 2022

One analyst said market participants will be glad to see the back of the turbulent second quarter.

Economy
Mitsi eclipses Toyota as logistics bites
Brent Melville | Fri, 01 Jul 2022

Toyota's Japanese competitor Mitsubishi Motors is narrowly ahead at the halfway stage of the year in New Zealand market share, largely driven by its PHEV sales.

Infrastructure Exclusive
New Christchurch stadium report raises 'critical issues', budget concerns
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 01 Jul 2022

The former project director's report, seen for the first time, raises numerous issues, including budget concerns.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

Sponsored
Investments to sustain the momentum of building in NZ

Classic Capital has opened its Land & Build fund to qualified wholesale and eligible investors.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.