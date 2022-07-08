See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Sport

Business of Sport: women's sport is on a roll – but what about rugby?

Trevor McKewen
Fri, 08 Jul 2022

Business of Sport: women's sport is on a roll – but what about rugby?
Chelsea Bremner of NZ smiles following the 2022 Pacific Four Series match between the NZ Black Ferns and the USA last month. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 08 Jul 2022
RELATED
First, it was New Zealand Football, and then NZ Cricket followed suit. The women’s sports equal pay bandwagon is gathering momentum but will our biggest national code get on board?The ink is dry on the Silver Lake deal but the pressure remains on NZ Rugby to get serious about the women’s game.And for many observers, that means equal pay for equal effort. Especially now that the national bodies for cricket and football have heeded the clarion call.NZ Cricket’s (NZC) announcement earlier this week that NZ’s women cric...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Law & Regulation
Convicted businessman fighting charities faces more sex charges
Greg Hurrell | Fri, 08 Jul 2022

A convicted businessman fighting two charities can now view the documents boosting or weakening the trusts' case for cutting ties with him. But he is facing further sex charges in court.

Law & Regulation
Feltex case funder escapes liquidation – for now
Victoria Young | Fri, 08 Jul 2022

The company formed to fund the Feltex shareholder class action has evaded liquidation after a judge today said he needed more time to read legal authorities relating to its defence.Joint Action Funding, along with Harbour Litigation Funding, had bankrolled the long-running case b...

Bloomberg
Boris Johnson’s plan to drag out exit under pressure
Bloomberg | Fri, 08 Jul 2022

No. 10 suggested the premier could stay for three more months but the Conservative party is urgently planning a leadership contest.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.