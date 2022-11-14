Does NZ Rugby have the same courage as the Black Ferns?

Fans lining up to catch a glimpse of their victorious team. (Image: Getty)

Trevor McKewen

Amy didn’t mince her words as she responded to the social media post from the All Blacks congratulating the Black Ferns on becoming world champions.“Take note sponsors,” she wrote on the All Blacks' official Facebook page, “I am part of a huge audience who will watch the Black Ferns over any men’s game ANYDAY.”Nor did Verdon.“No pressure boys but the standard of rugby that we want to see was set at Eden Park tonight. Hardly any kicking, bugger all scrum resets, 100% intensity and fast-paced action n...