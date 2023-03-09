Fifa preparing to dump controversial Saudi sponsorship of NZ World Cup

US players Megan Rapinoe (left) and Alex Morgan have spoken out against the Saudi deal. (Image: Getty)

Fifa is set to kick into touch a controversial agreement for the Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Board to sponsor this year’s women’s World Cup following a backlash from hosts New Zealand and Australia. The Sydney Morning Herald is today reporting that the world governing body has been rocked by the negative response to the sponsorship and is seeking to scrap it before making public comment at a Fifa congress later this month. In a rare victory for the opponents of sportswashing, the SMH said the ‘Visit Saudi’ dea...