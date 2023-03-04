Menu
Qatari sheikh not sold on son's $9.6 billion Man U bid

Business has always been at the front of Sheikh Hamad’s mind. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Sat, 04 Mar 2023
By Devon PendletonIn the decade since Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani stepped down as Qatar’s prime minister and negotiator-in-chief for the country’s sovereign wealth fund, he’s retreated from geopolitics – but not from dealmaking, which is now a family affair. Hamad’s son Jassim made a £5 billion (NZ$9.6b) offer for Manchester United football club last month, kicking off a bidding war for one of the biggest names in sports. Before the official offer, Bloomberg News reported that Hamad h...
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Who wouldn’t want exposure to the retirement sector?

Some of the leading players in the listed retirement sector have been raising capital.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: Tim Boyd – he's back; James Lee – he's leaving, and more...

Jarden's James Lee makes tracks, Tim Boyd is back, a near-miss in the Pushpay vote, and more...

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Health

New drugs could end the world’s obesity epidemic

The long-term effects must be carefully studied. But the excitement is justified.

The Economist 5:00am

