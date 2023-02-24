Super Rugby overhaul: 'We can't have a board of nine old men'

(Image: Getty)

The 2023 edition of Super Rugby kicks off tonight with a lot more than just a trophy and title on the line. It’s now called “Super Rugby Pacific”, of course. That’s what followed New Zealand Rugby's failed quest to hijack and own the entire competition, kicking out the South Africans and alienating the Aussies in yet another spectacular example of the organisation’s unmatched ability to blow up relationships.If you feel like this season’s competition has reared up suddenly out of nowhere, you’...