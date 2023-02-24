Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sport

Super Rugby overhaul: 'We can't have a board of nine old men'

Super Rugby overhaul: 'We can't have a board of nine old men'
(Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 24 Feb 2023
The 2023 edition of Super Rugby kicks off tonight with a lot more than just a trophy and title on the line. It’s now called “Super Rugby Pacific”, of course.  That’s what followed New Zealand Rugby's failed quest to hijack and own the entire competition, kicking out the South Africans and alienating the Aussies in yet another spectacular example of the organisation’s unmatched ability to blow up relationships.If you feel like this season’s competition has reared up suddenly out of nowhere, you’...
Markets Market Close

NZ market focused on aged-care stocks

Summerset Holdings and Ryman Healthcare went in opposite directions today.

Staff reporters 5:45pm
Listed Companies

Channel turns around years of losses

Channel reported total revenue of $158 million, up 32% from the previous year.

Ian Llewellyn 2:30pm
Markets

Port of Tauranga posts profit ahead of automation

The company is looking for a partner for its automation project and to add a new berth.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:00pm

More Sport

Sport

Business of Sport: Silver Lake's dark footballing secret

NZ Rugby will probably be hoping Silver Lake’s involvement with Manchester City stays largely under the radar.

Trevor McKewen 17 Feb 2023
Sport

Business of Sport: fan alert – sportswashing is starting to feel personal

Could Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund buy a slice of the All Blacks?

Trevor McKewen 10 Feb 2023
Sport

America’s Cup aims for a billion TV viewers

The European time zone makes the magic mark well within the regatta’s reach.

Trevor McKewen 09 Feb 2023
Sport

Business of Sport: women’s sport valuations are on fire but what does it mean for NZ?

There are currently over a billion NZ dollars of investment out of nowhere into women’s football and cricket.  

Trevor McKewen 03 Feb 2023