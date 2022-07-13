See full details
Sport

Warriors and petty feuds threaten NRL expansion plans
Young Warriors playmaker Reece Walsh is caught in a club feud. (Image Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Wed, 13 Jul 2022
The New Zealand Warriors are being accused of “dirty dealing” over the Reece Walsh transfer affair – but it is the National Rugby League’s expansion plans that are now under threat if it continues to turn a blind eye to petty bickering between its clubs.A growing list of prominent Australian league commentators are calling for the NRL to immediately implement measures to support future expansion clubs as the Brisbane-based Dolphins prepare to become the competition’s 15th franchise next season.The showdown is relev...

Markets
RBNZ lifts official cash rate to 2.5%, despite recession risk
Dan Brunskill | Wed, 13 Jul 2022

The monetary policy committee said it remained comfortable with its interest rate forecast, despite growing fears of a recession. 

Economy Analysis
About that 'Ease of Doing Business' in NZ Ranking
Pattrick Smellie | Wed, 13 Jul 2022

There's no slam-dunk for Christopher Luxon's critics pointing to NZ's 'ease of doing business' ranking.

Finance
ANZ confirms it has its heart set on MYOB
Staff reporters | Wed, 13 Jul 2022

ANZ Banking Group has thrown its hat into the ring for the Australian payment solutions software firm MYOB.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

