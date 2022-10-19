See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Startups

The reality of startup life – 'I wouldn’t do it again'

Frances Cook

Frances Cook
Wed, 19 Oct 2022

The reality of startup life – 'I wouldn’t do it again'
Matt Leibowitz found himself thinking about his business in the shower. (Image: Stake)
Frances Cook
Frances Cook
Wed, 19 Oct 2022
RELATED
A good communication strategy and a healthy dose of naïveté are being identified as the key to entering the startup world. Entrepreneurs and investors came together over the weekend for FinFest in Sydney, a celebration of all things money and investing. Matt Leibowitz, founder and CEO of Stake, told the crowd it was almost a precondition to be naïve at the start, as otherwise you might not do it at all. “When I look back, I wouldn’t do it again. It sounds really weird, but I wouldn’t do it, and...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Property
Charlie Zheng snaps up Martinborough winery Dry River
Brent Melville | Wed, 19 Oct 2022

The owner of Luna Estate bought the wine estate, one of Martinborough's first, as the Robertson family consolidates its NZ businesses.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 19 Oct 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Public sector
Electoral review far from bipartisan, says National
Jem Traylen | Wed, 19 Oct 2022

The review will look at laws such as the voting age and the length of the parliamentary term.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.