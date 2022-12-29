Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Style & fashion

‘Crappiest fountain’ a Wellington jewel for 53 years

‘Crappiest fountain’ a Wellington jewel for 53 years
Cuba Mall at night. (Image: Greg Hurrell)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 29 Dec 2022
Slosh, splash, drench repeat. The bucket fountain in Wellington’s Cuba Mall has been celebrated and derided in equal measure for more than 50 years. It’s made the cover of an album, featured in TV comedy Wellington Paranormal, and was famously peed in by a Hollywood movie star.In May, bucket fountain insults made world news. The Guardian reported that Toby Fisher, the husband of outgoing British high commissioner Laura Clarke, had described it as "the crappiest fountain ever". I caught up with Fisher at his wife&...
Primary Sector

Liquidators can't get hold of Aubade Global Resources directors

The company was put into liquidation in December.

Riley Kennedy 6:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: The best tech books and newsletters of the year

Peter Griffin shares his top five newsletters and tech books.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Investigation

Best of BusinessDesk: gone in six months

Oliver Lewis won Business News Journalist of the year at the NZSA Award 2022.  The chief executive who abruptly departed from the Christchurch council-owned company that controls assets worth more than $5 billion has had millions of dollars in damages awarded against him by Unite...

Oliver Lewis 5:00am

More Style & fashion

The Life Free

Textured times – stylish winter looks

Dressed for the cold you may be, but that doesn't mean you can't turn heads.

Ellen Pye 31 Jul 2022
The Life Free

A grown-up take on Barbie style

Even after six decades as a global icon, Barbie still has what it takes to inspire the fashionistas.

Sally-Ann Mullin 17 Jul 2022
Profile Free

What's in store for fashion? Sustainability

You don’t have to sacrifice style when dressing sustainably, say the founders of new fashion startup By Maverix.

Ella Somers 11 Jul 2022
The Life Free

A good yarn - stylish local knitwear for the winter season

Stay warm and stylish this winter in locally made and designed knitwear. 

Sally-Ann Mullin 19 Jun 2022