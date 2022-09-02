See full details
ANZ launches 3.85% discounted 'green loan' for business and agri customers

Fri, 02 Sep 2022

There are some forestry exclusions for the ANZ loans. (Image: Deposit Photos)
ANZ New Zealand is pitching a new “green” business and agri-business loan discounted by 1.5 percentage points from its standard floating business rate.ANZ’s business term loan floating base rate is currently 5.35% and the floating green loan is currently at 3.85%. The green loan will track the standard rate at a 150 basis point discount as interest rates move.The new green loan isn't the only such product in New Zealand, even within ANZ bank, but it is the first advertised loan linked to “Green Loan Principles”...

