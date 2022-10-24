See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Sustainable Finance

Businesses are often keener on sustainability than their customers, says consulting firm

Mon, 24 Oct 2022

Businesses are often keener on sustainability than their customers, says consulting firm
Kantar sustainable transformation practice leader Jason Cate and Kantar chief client officer Sarah Bolger. (Image: Kantar)
RELATED
Businesses on the sustainability path need to bring customers with them who have more immediate priorities, a brand consulting company says.Kantar New Zealand said its research had shown that New Zealanders were finding it too hard to follow sustainable practices themselves. It has launched a sustainable transformation practice it says will help businesses to navigate the hard road to sustainability without leaving their customers behind.The marketing data and analytics firm, which grew out of former research agency Colmar Brunton, is part...

