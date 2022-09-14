See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Sustainable Finance

Govt issues green bonds as NZ Super shifts to climate-friendly portfolio

Greg Hurrell

Greg Hurrell
Wed, 14 Sep 2022

Govt issues green bonds as NZ Super shifts to climate-friendly portfolio
Climate change minister James Shaw says we are playing catch-up after decades of climate inaction. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 14 Sep 2022
RELATED
The government has launched a new sovereign green bond to invest in climate and environment-related projects, it announced today.The new bond initiative coincided with the New Zealand Super Fund announcing it was moving $25 billion or 40% of its investment portfolio to low-carbon indices that aligned with NZ’s international climate change commitments.Finance minister Grant Robertson said the green bonds did not mean taking on new debt above the government’s existing borrowing. “They are issued globally to support climate-frien...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Services
Deloitte makes healthcare play
Victoria Young | Wed, 14 Sep 2022

The consulting and accounting firm will take on 25 staff and three partners after buying Francis Health.

Technology FREE
Scott Technology signs $11m deal with Silver Fern Farms
Staff reporters | Wed, 14 Sep 2022

The automation and robotics company will deliver a fully automated lamb-processing system for Silver Fern Farms' South Otago plant.

Markets
NZ shares drop 1.2% after US inflation shock sends global markets tumbling
Dan Brunskill | Wed, 14 Sep 2022

ASB economist Mike Jones says some of the contributors to the inflation surprise were “stickier components, which take longer to tamp down”.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.