Industry-certified responsible investment funds outperform, says report

Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Industry-certified responsible investment funds outperform, says report
Nearly half of NZ investment assets were managed by organisations that met RIAA responsible investment leaders standards. (Image: Getty)
The idea that investors have to choose between "responsible investment" and good returns has been decisively debunked, says research released today. The Responsible Investment Association Australasia's (RIAA) 2022 benchmark report showed that individual "responsible investment" funds did about as well as industry benchmarks – outperforming in the short term and on par in the long term. However, funds with RIAA certification outperformed both industry benchmarks and other responsible investment funds.The r...

