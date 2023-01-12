Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sustainable Finance

Investors still not facing up to climate risk in portfolios

Investors still not facing up to climate risk in portfolios
(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 12 Jan 2023
Investors are still not pricing climate change into asset prices, despite an investment shift towards renewables, according to a New Zealand Super Fund analyst.Senior investment strategist Lucas Kengmana said 2015 was the year the fund really started thinking about climate change and how it would influence its investment decisions. By 2017, it had come to the view that climate change was not being priced into investments. This was despite a situation where few people now disputed the need to tackle climate change and its effects, he s...
Sustainable Finance sponsored by
As New Zealand’s Exchange, NZX is passionate about working with customers and stakeholders to grow the markets NZX operates, which generate wealth integral to New Zealanders’ prosperity, and New Zealand companies getting ahead.
The Economist

Emmanuel Macron unveils his pension reforms

He wants the French to work longer. Good luck with that. 

The Economist 1:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

EggGate: The crisis that cracked NZ’s egg industry

The use of cages for egg production was banned from January 1.

Rebecca Howard, Ella Somers and Riley Kennedy 5:00am

More Sustainable Finance

Sustainable Finance

NZ’s sustainable finance shift slipping behind Australia

Moving a slice of large KiwiSaver provider funds into private companies could help.

Greg Hurrell 22 Dec 2022
Sustainable Finance

New climate reporting standards land

Some 200 organisations have 17 days before the new regime kicks in.

Greg Hurrell 15 Dec 2022
Sustainable Finance

Big gaps between NZX companies' green reporting

A snapshot of NZX companies' readiness for new climate reporting standards.

Greg Hurrell 09 Dec 2022
Sustainable Finance

Kiwi Wealth's Field jumps ship, heads to Generate

The KiwiSaver provider has poached the global equities specialist from Kiwi Wealth.

Staff reporters 05 Dec 2022