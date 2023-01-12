Investors still not facing up to climate risk in portfolios

(Image: Getty)

Investors are still not pricing climate change into asset prices, despite an investment shift towards renewables, according to a New Zealand Super Fund analyst.Senior investment strategist Lucas Kengmana said 2015 was the year the fund really started thinking about climate change and how it would influence its investment decisions. By 2017, it had come to the view that climate change was not being priced into investments. This was despite a situation where few people now disputed the need to tackle climate change and its effects, he s...