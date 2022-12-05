Menu
Sustainable Finance

Kiwi Wealth's Field jumps ship, heads to Generate

Nathan Field, a global equities specialist. (Image: Linkedin)
Staff reporters
Mon, 05 Dec 2022
Nathan Field will move from Kiwi Wealth across to KiwiSaver provider Generate as global equities portfolio manager, just months after the firm was snapped up by rival Fisher Funds.Field, the portfolio manager of Kiwi Wealth's global thematic fund for the past 10 years, is considered one of New Zealand's very few global equities specialists. He will join Generate in March.Generate's lead portfolio manager Sam Goldwater said he'd followed Field's progress at Kiwi Wealth for several years and was "delighted" to have h...
Finance

Kiwi hits 10-month high vs Aussie

The S&P/NZX 50 index increased 35.90 points, or 0.3%, to 11,677.75 points. 

Riley Kennedy 05 Dec 2022
Policy

$5.3m Creative NZ contract to firm at centre of Callaghan row

The government arts funding agency concluded allegations about We Are Indigo's conduct were unsubstantiated.

Pattrick Smellie 05 Dec 2022
Finance

Foley Holdings pays $9.3m for remaining 75% in Nourish Group

It comes after NZX-listed Good Spirits tried to buy the company.

Riley Kennedy 05 Dec 2022