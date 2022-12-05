Kiwi Wealth's Field jumps ship, heads to Generate

Nathan Field, a global equities specialist. (Image: Linkedin)

Nathan Field will move from Kiwi Wealth across to KiwiSaver provider Generate as global equities portfolio manager, just months after the firm was snapped up by rival Fisher Funds.Field, the portfolio manager of Kiwi Wealth's global thematic fund for the past 10 years, is considered one of New Zealand's very few global equities specialists. He will join Generate in March.Generate's lead portfolio manager Sam Goldwater said he'd followed Field's progress at Kiwi Wealth for several years and was "delighted" to have h...