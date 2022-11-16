NZ 'accelerating backwards' in ESG reporting – KPMG

KPMG head of NZ impact measurement, assurance and reporting, Ian Proudfoot, says NZ isn't moving fast enough. (Image: KPMG)

Greg Hurrell

New Zealand is “accelerating backwards” in environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting and ranks far below its top six trading partners, a new KPMG review of the top 100 companies says.The key point of the “Opportunity is passing us by” report is that while environmental, social and governance disclosure standards are improving, other countries are pulling far ahead of NZ. KPMG said that could affect our companies’ access to capital, talent and markets.“Given the scale of issues we face and the...