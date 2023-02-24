NZ Green Investment Finance expects a profit next year

The fund is investing in solar infrastructure. (Image: Vector)

New Zealand Green Investment Finance (NZGIF) expects to make its first operating profit in the June 2024 financial year, it told parliament’s finance and expenditure select committee.During its annual review, the investment fund manager told the committee this week it would make a profit in the “short to medium” term. When asked by David Clarke what short to medium term meant, NZGIF chief executive said moving into profitability was not an issue keeping him up at night.While Clarke said he found that comforting he wanted...