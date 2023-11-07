Menu
Sustainable Finance

NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration

A Coolsense milk chiller unit on a dairy farm. (Image supplied: NZGIF)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 07 Nov 2023
New Zealand Green Investment Finance is lending $10 million to help clean up on-farm dairy refrigeration.The crown-owned financier’s loan to Hamilton-based company Cool Group is part of a wider partnership with Fonterra, impact investor Purpose Capital and refrigerant recycler Cool-Safe.The initiative is called Pay-As-You-Save (PAUS) and offers Fonterra farmers the option to lease up-to-date energy efficient cooling systems rather than having to buy and maintain them. The lease payments are deducted from their monthly milk...
