Sustainable Finance

Social impact bonds pay out for investors and young offenders

Former prime minister Bill English wa a big fan of the idea. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 22 Nov 2023
A recently ended programme to reduce youth reoffending rates has paid dividends to both participants and the social bond investors that funded its startup.The Reducing Youth Reoffending in South Auckland Social Impact Bond was part of a scheme set up by the previous National-led government and was wound up in September this year.According to an in-depth review, reoffending rates for participants were 30% lower than for a corresponding control group. That led to private investors recouping the maximum return on a bond that broke new ground in Ne...
