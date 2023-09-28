Menu
Stewardship code has $100b invested after first year

The stewardship code brought in more transparency to environmental risks. (Image: Unsplash)
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 28 Sep 2023
New Zealand was late to the party, but its investor stewardship code is marking its first birthday this week.If NZ had been slower than other countries to get started, that could be a case of perfect being the enemy of the good, says the scheme administrator.The stewardship code was formally launched on Sept 28 last year at the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) annual NZ conference. Stewardship is the responsible allocation and management of capital by investors, with a long-term view.Each signatory agrees to nine princ...
