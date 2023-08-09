Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sustainable Finance

Sustainable business verification under the spotlight

Sustainable business verification under the spotlight
International timber market verification has been singled out for criticism. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 09 Aug 2023
Signing up to an organisation promoting sustainable finance is just the start of a business transformation, not the end of it.That was a major theme of the Responsible Investment Association Australasia’s (RIAA) annual conference in Auckland on August 8. The RIAA is one such organisation that provides certification for entities that meet its sustainable and ethical business standards.Dean Hegarty, the RIAA’s New Zealand-based executive manager of membership and engagement, said the organisation’s members now represented 7...
Sustainable Finance sponsored by
As New Zealand’s Exchange, NZX is passionate about working with customers and stakeholders to grow the markets NZX operates, which generate wealth integral to New Zealanders’ prosperity, and New Zealand companies getting ahead.
Edgy sharemarket dips ahead of results season
Markets Market close:

Edgy sharemarket dips ahead of results season

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,838.26, down 30.49 points or 0.26%

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Markets

Suncorp CEO says insurer is still in ‘healthy position’ despite 30% profit fall

Suncorp NZ had been able to “weather” through recent natural disasters, its CEO said.

Ella Somers 5:53pm
Suncorp CEO says insurer is still in ‘healthy position’ despite 30% profit fall
Economy

Two-year inflation expectations tick up in RBNZ survey

The central bank still has a long road ahead of it says Westpac.

Rebecca Howard 4:35pm
Two-year inflation expectations tick up in RBNZ survey

More Sustainable Finance

Fossil fuel returns are hard to resist, says investment specialist
Sustainable Finance

Fossil fuel returns are hard to resist, says investment specialist

Don't invest in fossil fuel companies until they start reducing emissions, panel says.

Greg Hurrell 04 Jul 2023
Mandatory climate reporting on track
Policy

Mandatory climate reporting on track

Around 200 financial organisations and companies must disclose their climate risks.

Greg Hurrell 29 Jun 2023
FMA sets out how it will police new annual climate reporting standards
Sustainable Finance

FMA sets out how it will police new annual climate reporting standards

The FMA says it will focus on serious misconduct in the early years of climate reporting.

Greg Hurrell 29 Jun 2023
Fossil fuel investments' short term gain will bring long term pain
Sustainable Finance

Fossil fuel investments' short term gain will bring long term pain

Investor engagement with fossil fuel companies is having little effect.

Greg Hurrell 28 Jun 2023