Sustainable Finance

Volatile markets haven't put KiwiSaver customers off ethical investing

Ethical concerns about KiwiSaver investments are on the rise. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 26 May 2023
KiwiSaver customers are far more concerned about investing ethically than many advisors and fund managers probably realise, according to an ethical investment expert.Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) and ethical investment charity Mindful Money have released their fifth annual survey of the NZ public’s attitude to ethical investment.Almost three-quarters, or 74% of respondents, expected their investments to be managed ethically and responsibly, while 59% were prepared to move their funds if the investments didn't a...
