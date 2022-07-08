See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes

Cetogenix raises $4.5m for waste-to-energy tech, led by Pacific Channel

Ben Moore
Fri, 08 Jul 2022

Cetogenix is developing tech that can be retrofitted to existing anaerobic biogas plants. (Image: Cetogenix)
Cetogenix is developing tech that can be retrofitted to existing anaerobic biogas plants. (Image: Cetogenix)
Ben Moore
Fri, 08 Jul 2022
Rotorua-based startup Cetogenix has raised $4.5 million in seed funding to scale up its technology for turning organic waste into natural gas and nutrients for fertiliser.The company was spun out of the New Zealand Forest Research Institute, better known as Scion, in 2021 to commercialise the tech.Deeptech specialist investors Pacific Channel led the round with $2.67m and is the largest shareholder of the company.Pacific Channel picked up the original intellectual property and licensing from Scion in 2019.Last year, it brought on a new lead tea...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Politics
Huge win for NZ on 501s in major 'reset' of Australia relationship
Pattrick Smellie | Fri, 08 Jul 2022

Australia will exercise "common sense" when deporting 501s.

Primary Sector
Dutch farmer protests have impact on Fonterra, Mainfreight
Rebecca Howard | Fri, 08 Jul 2022

Farmer groups have been protesting the government plan for months, arguing it will see as many as 30% of farms go under.

Law & Regulation
Convicted businessman fighting charities faces more sex charges
Greg Hurrell | Fri, 08 Jul 2022

A convicted businessman fighting two charities can now view the documents boosting or weakening the trusts' case for cutting ties with him. But he is facing further sex charges in court.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.