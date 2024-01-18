Menu
Daisy Lab takes on NZ's dairy industry

Daisy Lab co-founders Nikki Freed, Irina Miller and Emily McIsaac. (Image: Daisy Lab)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 18 Jan 2024
New Zealand tech startup Daisy Lab has taken just over a year to produce its first powdered whey protein without a single cow involved.That could have major implications for the future of NZ’s dairy industry, its CEO and co-founder Irina Miller told BusinessDesk. "If this technology is successful, be that here or overseas in its current state, it can just basically shut down 60% to 70% of our dairy industry," she said. "It's not going to kill the industry and, in many ways, for those who have survived, it...
