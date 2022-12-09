Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Queenstown 'non tourism' fund makes first investment

Queenstown 'non tourism' fund makes first investment
Stuart Nash says the fund is supporting "high value jobs". (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Fri, 09 Dec 2022
The government will inject $3.25 million in funding into two Queenstown-Lakes businesses, the first tranche of the Queenstown Economic Transformation and Resilience Fund (QET).The largest loan, $2m, will go to Target 3D to upscale the Queenstown Digital Studio film production house, including LED screens, motion capture, game engine servers and staging.Funding of $1.25m will also go to hospitality management software firm Loaded Reports. The firm's established software platform counts more than 700 hospitality businesses subscribers.QET fun...
Public sector

Public service needs to break down siloes

Hughes wants chief executives to work as a team but will that blur accountability?

Jem Traylen 1:40pm
Infrastructure

Mayor wants just opened sound stage sold by January

Council approved a sale in May. 

Dan Brunskill 1:15pm
Sport

Business of Sport: Six big things for Patsy Reddy to fix

NZ Rugby has a credible way forward with Patsy Reddy at the helm.

Trevor McKewen 1:13pm