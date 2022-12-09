Queenstown 'non tourism' fund makes first investment

Stuart Nash says the fund is supporting "high value jobs". (Image: BusinessDesk)

The government will inject $3.25 million in funding into two Queenstown-Lakes businesses, the first tranche of the Queenstown Economic Transformation and Resilience Fund (QET).The largest loan, $2m, will go to Target 3D to upscale the Queenstown Digital Studio film production house, including LED screens, motion capture, game engine servers and staging.Funding of $1.25m will also go to hospitality management software firm Loaded Reports. The firm's established software platform counts more than 700 hospitality businesses subscribers.QET fun...