See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
The Economist

The great Silicon Valley shake-out

The Economist
Sat, 02 Jul 2022

The great Silicon Valley shake-out
The share price of Impossible Foods, maker of meatless meat, has fallen by 17% since January. (Image: Getty)
The Economist
Sat, 02 Jul 2022
RELATED
On a busy street in downtown San Francisco sit the former headquarters of Fast, a maker of check-out software for online merchants.  The offices look quiet; a for-let sign hangs above one of the windows. That is a departure from its management’s flashy habits.  Last year at an event announcing Tampa as its East Coast hub, the firm splurged on backflipping jet-ski riders and pickup trucks straight from the Nascar racetrack.  Fast had set investors’ pulses racing, too. It raised US$125 million (NZ$200m) between 2019 and...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Finance FREE
Money Answers: what's the best share investing strategy in a recession?
Frances Cook | Sat, 02 Jul 2022

Spreading your money through good quality companies, then leaving it alone for a few years is the boring but most likely way to build wealth for most of us. 

On the Money
On The Money: Air NZ's feeding frenzy, Kerry Prendergast's movie date, and more
Pattrick Smellie | Sat, 02 Jul 2022

In this week's OTM: Greg Foran's preference for pies, Kerry Prendergast's future at the film commission, a blast from the past from Enable Networks, and more...

Opinion
NZ housing consent levels unsustainable, bust signs ahead
Cameron Bagrie | Sat, 02 Jul 2022

After years of building too few houses, we're suddenly in danger of building too many and courting a typical boom-bust cycle in the construction sector.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

Sponsored
Investments to sustain the momentum of building in NZ

Classic Capital has opened its Land & Build fund to qualified wholesale and eligible investors.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.