The Life

A wine lover’s guide to sauvignon blanc, NZ's favourite tipple

A wine lover’s guide to sauvignon blanc, NZ's favourite tipple
Other sauvignon-producing countries envy Marlborough's passionfruit "punch". (Image: Marlborough NZ)
Bob Campbell MW
Bob Campbell MW
Sun, 17 Dec 2023
New Zealand makes around 25% of the world’s sauvignon blanc. That is an amazing statistic when you consider the popularity of the wine. We are the envy of many sauvignon-producing nations. I recall meeting a Chilean winemaker who was promoting his wine at a London wine fair by describing it as “New Zealand-style sauvignon”. Approximately nine bottles in every 12-bottle case of wine made in this country are labelled as “sauvignon blanc”.One local winemaker told me that selling sauvignon blanc on the export mark...
