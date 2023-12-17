Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

Christmas trees: are real or artificial better for the planet?

Christmas trees: are real or artificial better for the planet?
Real trees can be unbearable for people who have allergies or odour sensitivities. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 17 Dec 2023
By Mark GongloffIf there’s one climate-change solution everybody seems to agree on, it’s that trees are good. Even Donald Trump, who has called climate change a Chinese hoax, has proposed planting a trillion trees.So it might seem that the holiday tradition of chopping down one of these precious planet-savers and dragging it into your living room to festoon with lights and ornaments, only to toss it on the kerb a few weeks later, would be bad for the climate. But in fact, you may be doing the planet a favour.For one thing, Christmas...
My Net Worth: Bridget Snelling, Xero country manager
The Life

My Net Worth: Bridget Snelling, Xero country manager

A mid-20s career change from law to business proved a godsend.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
The Life

Review: Soda – more fizz for Queenstown's foodie set

The restaurant is a drawcard for businesspeople and tourists alike.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Review: Soda – more fizz for Queenstown's foodie set
The Life

A wine lover’s guide to sauvignon blanc, NZ's favourite tipple

If at first you don't like it, try again: there's a style to suit all tastes.

Bob Campbell MW 5:00am
A wine lover’s guide to sauvignon blanc, NZ's favourite tipple

More The Life

My Net Worth: Bridget Snelling, Xero country manager
The Life

My Net Worth: Bridget Snelling, Xero country manager

A mid-20s career change from law to business proved a godsend.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Review: Soda – more fizz for Queenstown's foodie set
The Life

Review: Soda – more fizz for Queenstown's foodie set

The restaurant is a drawcard for businesspeople and tourists alike.

Brent Melville 5:00am
A wine lover’s guide to sauvignon blanc, NZ's favourite tipple
The Life

A wine lover’s guide to sauvignon blanc, NZ's favourite tipple

If at first you don't like it, try again: there's a style to suit all tastes.

Bob Campbell MW 5:00am
0% beers are the best-selling products for two NZ craft breweries
Retail

0% beers are the best-selling products for two NZ craft breweries

Non-alcoholic craft beers are flying off the shelves.

Cécile Meier 15 Dec 2023