Ford Ranger PHEV first drive: rough summary

Ford Ranger PHEV first drive: rough summary
Ford claims PHEV offers the same 4x4 ability as other Rangers, so let's find out. (All images: Supplied/Driven)
David Linklater
David Linklater
Sun, 15 Jun 2025
Meet the much-anticipated plug-in version of the best-selling Ford Ranger. The specifications have been known for a while now, but to recap: there’s a 2.3-litre petrol engine tuned for just 138kW/411Nm, matched to a 75kW electric motor that’s integrated into the 10-speed transmission and fed by an 11.8kWh battery. No, you wouldn't really pick it from any other Wildtrak (but the wheels are different).Combined power is 207kW and torque is 697Nm - the latter higher than any other Ranger, Raptor included. The PHE...
Yealink WH64 dual wireless DECT headset review
The Life Free

Yealink WH64 dual wireless DECT headset review

It's one of those products you need in your office to make life all the easier.

Jacques Steenkamp 15 Jun 2025
The Life

Here are the 10 best hotels in the world

Its top 10 list consists entirely of tied scores for the top prize.

Bloomberg 15 Jun 2025
Here are the 10 best hotels in the world
The Life

Ready to venture outside your wine comfort zone?

Trying something new is one of the great pleasures of wine drinking.

The Wall Street Journal 15 Jun 2025
Ready to venture outside your wine comfort zone?

