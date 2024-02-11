Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

Future without cookies: online shopping costs tipped to rocket

Future without cookies: online shopping costs tipped to rocket
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Sun, 11 Feb 2024
The founder and chief executive of Melbourne-based digital marketing agency Xugar is predicting that online shoppers could soon be paying about 25% more.Sagar Sethi said changes this year will have "a flow-on impact on the price of goods online, ultimately impacting consumers at the checkout".This comes as Google is expected to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome due to consumer concerns about the capture and use of their personal data.Sethi said market research has consistently shown that consumers perceive third-party cookies as...
Review: In Dandi beef hwe-aven
The Life Dining Out

Review: In Dandi beef hwe-aven

Browns Bay eatery is a pleasant dining experience to tick off your culinary bucket list.

Helen van Berkel 5:00am
The Life

Review: Advieh - take our advice and book now

Service is attentive, not ingratiating and the food is five star.

Brent Melville 04 Feb 2024
Review: Advieh - take our advice and book now
The Life

My Net Worth: Sinead Boucher, Stuff's executive chair and owner

The multimedia company chief has decades of experience as a journalist.

Daniel Dunkley 04 Feb 2024
My Net Worth: Sinead Boucher, Stuff's executive chair and owner

More The Life

Review: In Dandi beef hwe-aven
The Life Dining Out

Review: In Dandi beef hwe-aven

Browns Bay eatery is a pleasant dining experience to tick off your culinary bucket list.

Helen van Berkel 5:00am
Review: Advieh - take our advice and book now
The Life

Review: Advieh - take our advice and book now

Service is attentive, not ingratiating and the food is five star.

Brent Melville 04 Feb 2024
My Net Worth: Sinead Boucher, Stuff's executive chair and owner
The Life

My Net Worth: Sinead Boucher, Stuff's executive chair and owner

The multimedia company chief has decades of experience as a journalist.

Daniel Dunkley 04 Feb 2024
Review: Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra proves the AI hype is over
The Life

Review: Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra proves the AI hype is over

Plenty of potential packed into a powerful device, but let down by a lack of vision.

Ben Moore 28 Jan 2024