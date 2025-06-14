In a world where every tech product nowadays comes with accessories – both official and knock-offs – it's refreshing to find something as clever and fun as Logitech's new Flip Folio.

The Flip Folio has been specifically designed as a keyboard case for iPad Pro and Air, and it's a marriage of professionalism and creativity for its user.

The major gripe I've had with previous iterations of keyboard cases is that they're cumbersome. And using the keyboard has always been annoying, given that it was attached to the case.

That's no longer the case (pun intended), as the Flip Folio comes with a full-sized Bluetooth keyboard that features a compact design and is detachable.

Therefore, you can position your keyboard however you like it, and when you're done, it magnetically attaches back to the side of the case, keys facing inward.

It's a really awesome feature and one that sold me on the Flip Folio.

“We've designed Flip Folio to make the iPad experience both fun and functional, helping you stay focused on what matters,” Joseph Mingori, GM of mobile and audio solutions at Logitech, said.

“Flip Folio enhances everyday experiences – from binge watching to checking your social media or emails – by delivering portability and connectivity, setting people free so they can do what they love from anywhere.”

I couldn't agree more with Mingori's take.

The keyboard has a minimum of two years of battery life, which in the world of ever-changing tech upgrades, means you'll enjoy the Flip Folio until your future iPad arrives.

The case itself comes in two colours: graphite (currently available) and lilac (available in September). The front and back covers are durable and promise to protect the Flip Folio from various “bumps and scratches”.

It also features a multi-angle kickstand, allowing you to use your iPad in either landscape or portrait mode.

As an added bonus, the Flip Folio features multi-device Bluetooth pairing, allowing you to seamlessly switch between your iPad, phone, or other compatible devices with the press of a button.

It also comes with iPadOS shortcut keys via the keyboard, which simplifies life, I'd say.

Overall, I've been left impressed by the Flip Folio and would highly recommend it.

Yes, you can buy a cheaper, knock-off version at a stall somewhere, but like the saying goes, "there's no substitute for quality".

And Logitech has indeed delivered.

Price: $299.95 (11-inch iPad Pro & iPad Air models), $329.95 (13-inch iPad Pro & iPad Air models)

www.logitech.com