Major life events: How do you compare?

Did you marry or have your first child at 30? If you did, you're a typical New Zealander. (Image: Getty)

The average New Zealander tends to have their first child before marriage and to marry before buying their first home.It's a similar pattern, with similar average ages, to that followed by our Australian neighbours.The average citizen in some of the northern Anglo-sphere countries follows a different path. In the UK, the average ages for having a first child and for buying a first home were younger than the average marriage age of 34 in 2019.In the United States, the average age of divorce is just 30, only one year older than the avera...