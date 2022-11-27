Menu
Major life events: How do you compare?

Did you marry or have your first child at 30? If you did, you're a typical New Zealander. (Image: Getty)
Andy Fyers
Sun, 27 Nov 2022
The average New Zealander tends to have their first child before marriage and to marry before buying their first home.It's a similar pattern, with similar average ages, to that followed by our Australian neighbours.The average citizen in some of the northern Anglo-sphere countries follows a different path. In the UK, the average ages for having a first child and for buying a first home were younger than the average marriage age of 34 in 2019.In the United States, the average age of divorce is just 30, only one year older than the avera...
My Net Worth: Liz Greive, founder, Share My Super

The Auckland retiree came up with a unique charity to help alleviate child poverty in NZ.  

Victoria Young 5:00am
Objects of wonder: 11 Christmas gift ideas that are truly magical

These presents are sure to bring a smile to the faces of your loved ones, whether they're young or old and cautious or adventurous. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
Just-launched classifications the ultimate guide for wine lovers

Blind tastings by critics and algorithmic assessments remove any risk of bias.

Bob Campbell MW 5:00am

