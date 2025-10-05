Menu
The Life

MG Cyberster 77kWh AWD: the doors of a billionaire

(Images: Supplied / Driven)
Damien O’Carroll
Sun, 05 Oct 2025
Introducing the MG Cyberster 77kWh AWD:ProsLooks sensational and has the grunt to match.Superbly high quality, comfortable interior.Absolutely loaded with kit.ConsConfusing and illogical screen layouts.Electric scissor doors are very cool, but they are also very slow.Naff arrow-shaped taillights are at odds with the effortlessly cool styling.MG may have been saved from becoming a quirky British footnote in automotive history when the Nanjing Automobile Corporation (which later became part of the giant SAIC Motor Corporation) salvaged the flamin...
Review: Logitech MX Master 4
Review: Logitech MX Master 4

Life is all about making tasks easier for yourself, and the MX Master does exactly that.

Jacques Steenkamp 05 Oct 2025
‘When Everyone Knows That Everyone Knows…’

The oddities of social life may turn on our assumptions about the knowledge we share.

The Wall Street Journal 05 Oct 2025
Hamilton's Gothenburg: so much more than you'd expect

Go with the flow at Hamilton's Gothenburg restaurant. 

Helen van Berkel 05 Oct 2025
Hamilton's Gothenburg: so much more than you'd expect

People can’t quit smartphones, smart glasses won’t help
The Life

People can’t quit smartphones, smart glasses won’t help

Our lives are increasingly centred around mobile devices.

The Washington Post 28 Sep 2025