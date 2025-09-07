Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

Mother Play: a play in five evictions by Paula Vogel at Q Theatre

Mother Play: a play in five evictions by Paula Vogel at Q Theatre
Jennifer Ludlam as Phyllis. (Image: Supplied)
Dalaine Krige
Dalaine Krige
Sun, 07 Sep 2025
Silo Theatre’s 2025 season continues with Mother Play: a play in five evictions, Paula Vogel’s intimate and devastating family drama. Directed by Sophie Roberts, the production opened on Sept 4 and runs until Sept 20 at Q Theatre.Fresh from its acclaimed 2024 Broadway run, Mother Play makes its Aotearoa debut and is headlined by theatre legend Jennifer Ludlam. Vogel, a Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright best known for How I Learned to Drive and Indecent, draws on her family history. The play introduces us to the Herma...
What you can buy with $5m in Queenstown
Property

What you can buy with $5m in Queenstown

These homes feature four or more bedrooms, and views of the mountains and/or the lake.

Brianna McIlraith 5:00am
The Life Review

Cupra Leon V Sportstourer review: Street appeal

 If you don’t want an SUV, the Leon V Sportstourer is a very hard one to go past.

Damien O’Carroll 5:00am
Cupra Leon V Sportstourer review: Street appeal
The Life

My Net Worth: Samantha Barrass, FMA CEO

"My most significant success, without a doubt, is my children."

Jacques Steenkamp 5:00am
My Net Worth: Samantha Barrass, FMA CEO

More The Life

What you can buy with $5m in Queenstown
Property

What you can buy with $5m in Queenstown

These homes feature four or more bedrooms, and views of the mountains and/or the lake.

Brianna McIlraith 5:00am
Cupra Leon V Sportstourer review: Street appeal
The Life Review

Cupra Leon V Sportstourer review: Street appeal

 If you don’t want an SUV, the Leon V Sportstourer is a very hard one to go past.

Damien O’Carroll 5:00am
My Net Worth: Samantha Barrass, FMA CEO
The Life

My Net Worth: Samantha Barrass, FMA CEO

"My most significant success, without a doubt, is my children."

Jacques Steenkamp 5:00am
Review: Bar Albert is a notch above the others
The Life

Review: Bar Albert is a notch above the others

Bar Albert brings sophistication to downtown Auckland.

Helen van Berkel 5:00am