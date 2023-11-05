Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

My Net Worth: Ilse Wolfe, director and property investor

My Net Worth: Ilse Wolfe, director and property investor
When Ilse Wolfe bought her first house at age 22, he dad freaked out. (Image: Supplied)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Sun, 05 Nov 2023
Ilse Wolfe started investing in property at the age of 22. While a director of Auckland property investment firm Opes Partners, she devised the Accelerate coaching programme, which she recently bought and rebranded as Wolfe Property Coaching. Her property portfolio is valued at $20 million. Wolfe is a graduate of Waikato University – she holds a first-class master’s degree in management studies – and lives in Auckland with her fiancé and two young children.One thing that makes me quite different from a lot of people in...
Building a dream, one car sale at a time
The Life Review

Building a dream, one car sale at a time

BYD is making 250,000 cars a month and is now focusing on NZ fleet buyers.

Matt Martel 5:00am
The Life

Review: The Samsung SmartTag2 makes losing things less stressful

It even lets finders of your property know how to contact you to return it.

Ashton Brown 5:00am
Review: The Samsung SmartTag2 makes losing things less stressful
The Life

Review: Loop Track is both gory and hilarious

There's an astonishing twist to this tale, but there are no spoilers here.

Ashton Brown 5:00am
Review: Loop Track is both gory and hilarious

More The Life

Building a dream, one car sale at a time
The Life Review

Building a dream, one car sale at a time

BYD is making 250,000 cars a month and is now focusing on NZ fleet buyers.

Matt Martel 5:00am
Review: The Samsung SmartTag2 makes losing things less stressful
The Life

Review: The Samsung SmartTag2 makes losing things less stressful

It even lets finders of your property know how to contact you to return it.

Ashton Brown 5:00am
Review: Loop Track is both gory and hilarious
The Life

Review: Loop Track is both gory and hilarious

There's an astonishing twist to this tale, but there are no spoilers here.

Ashton Brown 5:00am
Britney Spears' new memoir: ‘I'm roaring back to life’
The Life

Britney Spears' new memoir: ‘I'm roaring back to life’

The conservatorship, battling her father, Timberlake, #FreeBritney – it's all there.

The Wall Street Journal 29 Oct 2023