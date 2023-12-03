Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

My Net Worth: Laura Scampion, managing partner at DLA Piper

My Net Worth: Laura Scampion, managing partner at DLA Piper
Laura Scampion says if you're working under pressure, you've been given an opportunity and should regard it as a privilege. (Image: Supplied)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Sun, 03 Dec 2023
Laura Scampion joined multinational law firm DLA Piper in mid-2011, became a partner in 2015 and took up her current role as country managing partner, which includes head of employment, in January last year. She has more than 20 years' experience in the UK and New Zealand helping large organisations with a broad range of issues and is known for her work on diversity and inclusion, in particular social mobility initiatives. Before DLA Piper, she was a senior manager at PwC and an associate at Collyer Bristow LLP. She lives in Auckland with h...
Waiheke's Tantalus Estate: a tantalising offer
The Life

Waiheke's Tantalus Estate: a tantalising offer

Bids close for the Waiheke Island estate in February.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
The Life

Bill Foley's latest gift to NZ: The Runholder

The Runholder is a chic new wining and dining option in Martinborough.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Bill Foley's latest gift to NZ: The Runholder
Primary Sector

The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart

"At the end of a long day, I just want a beer," says Carlos Bagrie.

Brent Melville 5:00am
The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart

More The Life

Waiheke's Tantalus Estate: a tantalising offer
The Life

Waiheke's Tantalus Estate: a tantalising offer

Bids close for the Waiheke Island estate in February.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Bill Foley's latest gift to NZ: The Runholder
The Life

Bill Foley's latest gift to NZ: The Runholder

The Runholder is a chic new wining and dining option in Martinborough.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart
Primary Sector

The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart

"At the end of a long day, I just want a beer," says Carlos Bagrie.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Born to be wild – Cupra’s sporty new hatchback
The Life Free Review

Born to be wild – Cupra’s sporty new hatchback

Cupra's little Born EV signifies a new life for the marque

Matt Martel 5:00am