My Net Worth: Quin Henderson, Southbase Group CEO

Quin Henderson speaking at Southbase's 10th anniversary celebration last year. (Image: Supplied)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Sun, 11 Aug 2024
Quin Henderson founded the construction company Southbase Group in the aftermath of the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes. The group of independent specialist enterprises has since grown – this year, it made number four on BCI Central’s list of Aotearoa’s 50 most active builders. But Henderson says he won’t rest until the company takes the top spot. Everybody has a backstory that motivates them in life. I was born in Auckland and fostered out down in Invercargill at age two for a few years with my grandparents, uncle...
Gamification curbs distracted driving, according to study
Gamification curbs distracted driving, according to study

The study involved 1,653 participants already using Progressive's Snapshot program.

Jet Sanchez 5:00am
Crane Brothers celebrates 25 years in style

"You just can't languish in the past and rest on your laurels,” says Murray Crane.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Crane Brothers celebrates 25 years in style
Review: Oppo’s Reno12 Pro hits the cost/feature sweet spot

It can’t live up to a $2,000 device but at half that price, it doesn't need to.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Review: Oppo’s Reno12 Pro hits the cost/feature sweet spot

