My Net Worth: Ross Buckley, chair, Institute of Directors

My Net Worth: Ross Buckley, chair, Institute of Directors
Ross Buckley's favourite memories from his 38 years with KPMG include setting up offices in Moscow and Hungary. (Image: Supplied)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Sun, 26 Nov 2023
Ross Buckley has chaired the Institute of Directors board since June. He is also an independent director of ASB Bank, a non-executive director of Stride Property and Investore Property and chair of Service Foods. He was educated at Tararua College, Pahiatua, and Massey University, and later spent 38 years with Big Four accounting firm KPMG, working around the world in roles ranging from partner to executive chair. He lives in Auckland with his wife and has three children.Home for me is a little place called Pahiatua, which is at...
