The Life

Opinions, even if offensive, should be debated, not censored

Opinions, even if offensive, should be debated, not censored
Stanford University's main quad and its landmark Hoover Tower. (Image: Unsplash)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 26 Mar 2023
As arguments raged in New Zealand over whether the British anti-trans-rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull should be banned from entering the country, the United States, too, was engaged in a high-level debate about free speech.It was sparked by an incident at a Californian university widely regarded as one of the most prestigious in the world, which led the members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board to issue the following leading article.By the editorsTop officials at Stanford University apologised after a federal judge who had been...
Review: Oppo’s Find N2 Flip is my dream work phone
The Life

Review: Oppo’s Find N2 Flip is my dream work phone

While the specs may not blow your mind, the hinge and the usability probably will.

Ben Moore 5:00am
The Life

I saw America snatch defeat from victory in Iraq

Few of us on the ground had imagined the war could go so well, or the peace so badly.

Bloomberg 5:00am
I saw America snatch defeat from victory in Iraq
The Life

My Net Worth: ​​​​​Tiffani Graydon, CEO, Yealands

The company leader is proud of the NZ wine industry's success internationally.

Ella Somers 5:00am
My Net Worth: ​​​​​Tiffani Graydon, CEO, Yealands

The Life

The Life

The Life

Jaguar F-Pace plug-in hybrid: The smell of old money
The Life

Jaguar F-Pace plug-in hybrid: The smell of old money

The new luxury car is a relic of a finer age and wears its reputation with pride.

Brenda Ward 5:00am