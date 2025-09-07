Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

Review: Auckland's Bar Albert is a notch above the others

Review: Auckland's Bar Albert is a notch above the others
Auckland is a sea of lights after dark. (Images: Supplied)
Helen van Berkel
Helen van Berkel
Sun, 07 Sep 2025
At 38 floors above Auckland’s Albert St, Bar Albert is an eyrie of elegance. We were looking for a casual dining experience while on a night out at the nearby Hotel Indigo, and although Bar Hotel was just across the road, actually finding it was the first challenge. Go out to your right, and then right again, said the patient staffer at the Holiday Inn who had obviously been asked the same question before. That got us back to the street, but still no sign of the bar. It took a walk along the street in both directions to spo...
Mother Play: a play in five evictions at Q Theatre
The Life Review

Mother Play: a play in five evictions at Q Theatre

This is theatre that lingers, theatre rooted in memory. Don’t miss it.

Dalaine Krige 5:00am
Property

What you can buy with $5m in Queenstown

These homes feature four or more bedrooms, and views of the mountains and/or the lake.

Brianna McIlraith 5:00am
What you can buy with $5m in Queenstown
The Life Review

Cupra Leon V Sportstourer review: Street appeal

 If you don’t want an SUV, the Leon V Sportstourer is a very hard one to go past.

Damien O’Carroll 5:00am
Cupra Leon V Sportstourer review: Street appeal

More The Life

Mother Play: a play in five evictions at Q Theatre
The Life Review

Mother Play: a play in five evictions at Q Theatre

This is theatre that lingers, theatre rooted in memory. Don’t miss it.

Dalaine Krige 5:00am
What you can buy with $5m in Queenstown
Property

What you can buy with $5m in Queenstown

These homes feature four or more bedrooms, and views of the mountains and/or the lake.

Brianna McIlraith 5:00am
Cupra Leon V Sportstourer review: Street appeal
The Life Review

Cupra Leon V Sportstourer review: Street appeal

 If you don’t want an SUV, the Leon V Sportstourer is a very hard one to go past.

Damien O’Carroll 5:00am
My Net Worth: Samantha Barrass, FMA CEO
The Life

My Net Worth: Samantha Barrass, FMA CEO

"My most significant success, without a doubt, is my children."

Jacques Steenkamp 5:00am