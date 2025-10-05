Menu
The Life

Review: Logitech MX Master 4

(Images: Supplied)
Jacques Steenkamp
Sun, 05 Oct 2025
Having used the Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse for both work and gaming, found it somewhat difficult to transition to the company's new MX Master 4.For one, the MX Master is significantly larger, wider, and heavier, and comes with several additional buttons and wheels. It did, however, fit comfortably in my right hand, which made its design rather pleasing.But that being said, the MX Master will not be compatible for left-handers. This is also not a gaming mouse; instead, it's designed specifically for professionals with a keen fo...
The Life Review

The oddities of social life may turn on our assumptions about the knowledge we share.

The Wall Street Journal 05 Oct 2025
MG Cyberster 77kWh AWD: the doors of a billionaire

 The Cyberster isn't your grandad's MGB.

Damien O’Carroll 05 Oct 2025
Hamilton's Gothenburg: so much more than you'd expect

Go with the flow at Hamilton's Gothenburg restaurant. 

Helen van Berkel 05 Oct 2025
