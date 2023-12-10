Menu
Review: the BMW i5 M60 xDrive – sophistication on steroids

Peak power: with power to burn and sticky tyres. (Image: BMW)
Brent Melville
Sun, 10 Dec 2023
If I expressed range anxiety over the planned route during the launch of BMW’s latest pure battery-powered iteration, the i5 M60 xDrive, I needn’t have.The road test, from Arrowtown’s Millbrook resort, over the Crown Range, past Roy’s Peak to Treble Cone and then home via Cromwell and the Gibbston Valley traversed about 240 kilometres of challenging but beautiful terrain.BMW says the 84-kilowatt (kw) battery, coupled with a dual electric drive offering 820 newton-metres of torque, will get the car 516 km along the road.&...
Review: Oppo Reno10 Pro phone and Pad 2 tablet are solid value
Review: Oppo Reno10 Pro phone and Pad 2 tablet are solid value

Two great devices that over deliver on specs for the price.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Property Review

Headwaters: the dream zombie apocalypse hideaway

The eco lodge's chalets are so thoroughly insulated that sensors monitor CO2 levels.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Editor's Picks

Waiheke's Tantalus Estate: a tantalising offer

Bids close for the Waiheke Island estate in February.

Paul McBeth 03 Dec 2023
