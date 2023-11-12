Menu
The Life

Review: The Surface Laptop Studio 2 – is it overpriced?

Less than a month after the device went on the market, its processor was superseded by a new-gen version. (Image: Ashton Brown)
Ashton Brown
Sun, 12 Nov 2023
The latest laptop in the Surface range of computers from Microsoft certainly looks the part. At a glance, it appears to be a typical laptop, solidly built with a massive touchpad. But on closer inspection, what sets this aside from its obvious competition, the Apple Macbook Pro, is its ability to take on three distinct shapes – laptop, tablet and something in between.The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 isn’t just a mouthful of a name; it’s also on the heavier side. And understandably so. The gap between desktop PCs...
