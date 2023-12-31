Menu
Review – Tussock Hill Cellar Door: the Christchurch vineyard experience
Tussock Hill Cellar Door restaurant is only 10 minutes from the centre of Christchurch. (Image: Cecile Meier)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Sun, 31 Dec 2023
If you are in Christchurch, you could drive an hour to dine in a Waipara Valley vineyard - or you could go up Huntsbury Hill (10 minutes from the city centre) to lunch at Tussock Hill Vineyard and Cellar Door restaurant. It’s a glorious summer day when we visit. All the windows are open in the architect-designed winery restaurant. From our table we can see the vineyard and sweeping views over the city and out towards the Southern Alps. The Cellar Door, which is only open for lunch, has risen in popularity quickly since it opened...
