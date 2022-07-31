Winter can be hard on your outfit options. You go to so much effort to put together a considered, styled fit, only to end up with it being covered by a giant coat.

As winter drags on, try to ditch the all-encompassing outerwear and get among the textured times. All you need is one statement piece to tie a chic, interesting look together.

Something woven, something shiny, something voluminous. Make texture, dimension and detail your best friends.

As far as texture trends go, the past year has seen a rise in puffy quilting. From accessories to coats, to shoes, it's everywhere, being offered by everyone. Perhaps too many months isolating at home has got everyone prioritising comfort – I’m not complaining.

Texture doesn’t have to be in your face. Environmental awareness is ever-increasing, and it’s great to see so many brands taking steps to offer natural fibre clothing choices.

Not only is this a better textile choice for our planet, but fabric such as hemp cotton often has an intricate look and feel to it that can add a subtle dimension to an otherwise simple outfit.

The following eight chic pieces will add a little texture to your wardrobe.

Kathryn Wilson Sietske boots, $589

Good knee-high boots are essential for surviving winter. These are perfect for pairing under a maxi-dress (with tights for extra warmth) or under wide-legged pants. The snakeskin texture adds the sprinkle of everyday glamour that we all need! Shop

Allbirds wool runner fluffs, $205

Super warm, super fluffy, the Allbirds wool runner fluff trainers are as comfy as they look – and machine washable. Best for: walking, cooler weather, everyday wear. Shop

twenty-seven names Michelle blazer, $600

Play with investing in bold basics this season. This green corduroy blazer will cheer up both you and your colleagues on dreary, grey days. PS: If you’re searching for a suit, it even comes with matching pants. Shop

RM Williams Baudin rider jacket, $1049

Look suave in suede this winter. This jacket is cut from premium lamb suede and finished with a 70s point collar and suede-covered snap closures. You can pair it with the Roma dress for a complete look, or style it with your favourite denim. Shop

Levi’s 551™ Z authentic straight jeans in medium indigo stonewash, $179

Crafted in a blend of cotton and hemp, these vintage-inspired jeans feature signature stitching one inch away from the seams and a wider J-stitch at the fly. They’re the holy grail of thrift-store finds, minus the hunt. Shop

C&M Camilla and Marc Wallis gathered nylon jacket, $660

Nail your nylon look in this C&M Camilla and Marc chocolate-brown jacket that's enriched with gathers for style, an adjustable hood and a tonal logo print on the hood in a deep rich hue. Pair it with the coordinating pant for a fun full look. Shop

Kowtow Bloom vest, $289

Just launched, this vest mixes nostalgic, comforting patterns with vibrant colours to make a statement and liven up any outfit. It's made from organic cotton, and makes transitional layering easy. Shop

COS leather bomber jacket, $780

COS takes a twist on the classic nylon bomber to bring us this slick statement jacket. Wear it oversized, and watch its intricate detailing turn heads as you walk down the street. Available in-store at Commercial Bay or Newmarket in Auckland, or online. Shop